Pakistan secures membership of three key UN bodies: Foreign Office

Pakistan has secured the membership of three key UN bodies in the elections held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the Foreign Office said here on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan secured the membership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

Pakistan will assume the membership of these three Commissions starting from January 1, 2022.

''These Commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues,'' the FO said.

The elections were conducted at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a 54-member principal organ of the UN. Pakistan's election to CCPCJ and CPD was by the unanimous endorsement of all ECOSOC members.

In the balloting to elect CSW members, Pakistan received 50 votes.

''Pakistan’s simultaneous election to these three important commissions is a reflection of the international community’s confidence in the country's active role and constructive contributions at the UN,” the FO said.

Through its membership of these Commissions, in line with their respective mandates and Pakistan’s commitment to cooperative multilateralism, Islamabad will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organised crime and improving efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems, it said.

Pakistan will promote gender equality and women empowerment as well as support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyze population data and information, the FO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)