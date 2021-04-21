Left Menu

President Biden says he told George Floyd's daughter, "daddy did change the world"

Daddy changed the world. Biden said when he spoke with Gianna again on Tuesday after a US jury found Derek Chauvin, a former police officer guilty of murder of African-American Floyd on a Minneapolis street, he told her, Daddy did change the world.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:33 IST
President Biden says he told George Floyd's daughter, "daddy did change the world"

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday narrated a conversation he had with George's Floyd's seven-year-old daughter in which he affirmed that her father's murder had sparked global change.

Biden said he met Gianna Floyd at her father's funeral in June last year and ''told her how brave I thought she was.'' ''I knelt down and held her hand, I said 'Daddy is looking down at you so proud,''' said Biden. ''She said to me then... 'Daddy changed the world.''' Biden said when he spoke with Gianna again on Tuesday after a US jury found Derek Chauvin, a former police officer guilty of murder of African-American Floyd on a Minneapolis street, he told her, ''Daddy did change the world. Let that be his legacy: a legacy of peace, not violence — of justice.'' Chauvin was found guilty by a federal jury on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

''This is the time for this country to come together, to unite as Americans. There can never be any safe harbour for hate in America,'' he said.

Biden described the verdict in the Chauvin trial a rare but ''a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America.'' ''Today the jury of Minnesota found the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd,'' said Biden, speaking from the White House. ''It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see ... the systemic racism... a stain on our nation's soul, the knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans,'' the president said.

He also called the guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial an indictment on unjust policing.

''No one should be above the law, and today's verdict sends that message. But it's not enough,'' Biden said.

Following the guilty verdict, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden also spoke with Philonise Floyd, younger brother of George Floyd.

''He was just calling,'' Philonise Floyd said of the Monday call on NBC's ''TODAY'' show. ''He knows how it is to lose a family member, and he knows the process of what we’re going through. So he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be OK.'' Meanwhile, Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the bystander video of Floyd’s death and testified in Chauvin’s trial, expressed her relief following today's guilty verdict, CNN reported.

“I just cried so hard…This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious,” she said on Facebook.

“THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU… George Floyd we did it!!...justice has been served,” she wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Why hasn't Priyanka Gandhi gave suggestions to Maharashtra to tackle second COVID-19 wave? asks Fadnavis

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras recent statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Union government is not listening to opposition leaders suggestions, former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP lea...

Oxygen leak kills 22 in Indian hospital as coronavirus infections mount

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday in a hospital in western India after a disruption to their oxygen supply caused by a leaking tank, the health minister said, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies of the crucial ...

Liverpool owner leads Super League sorrow as fan anger grows

After the aborted attempt to form a European Super League, Liverpool owner John Henry attempted to regain the trust of fans with an apology video on Wednesday.The same public contrition was yet to come from all six of the Premier League clu...

Armed militants abduct 3 ONGC employees from rig site in Assam

Five armed militants on Wednesday early morning abducted three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC from a rig site in Assam after locking security guards and driving away in the companys emergency-cum-medical vehic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021