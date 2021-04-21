PM Modi expresses grief over 'heart-wrenching' tragedy at Nashik hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 22 COVID-19 patients at a Nashik hospital after the oxygen supply was interrupted due to a leakage in the storage plant.

Modi described the tragedy as heart-wrenching. The patients died due to the interrupted oxygen supply at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Nashik following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said.

Modi tweeted, ''The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour.''

