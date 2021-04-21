PM Modi expresses grief over 'heart-wrenching' tragedy at Nashik hospital
The patients died due to the interrupted oxygen supply at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtras Nashik following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said.Modi tweeted, The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 22 COVID-19 patients at a Nashik hospital after the oxygen supply was interrupted due to a leakage in the storage plant.
Modi described the tragedy as heart-wrenching. The patients died due to the interrupted oxygen supply at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Nashik following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said.
Modi tweeted, ''The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TIR TIR
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Nashik
- District Collector Suraj Mandhare
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with chief ministers.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Narendra Modi with chief ministers to discuss COVID-19 situation.
What happened in Cooch Behar is sad, offer condolences to bereaved families: PM Narendra Modi at Bengal rally on killing of 4 people in CISF firing.