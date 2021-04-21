Rahul anyway had no rally scheduled in WB next: Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday targeted Rahul Gandhi over his recent announcement of cancelling poll rallies in West Bengal in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, and claimed that the Congress leader was not scheduled to address any further public meetings in the poll-bound state anyway.

Vijayvargiya is BJP's general secretary in-charge of West Bengal.

''Gandhi said that he (in view of COVID-19 crisis) will not address any poll meeting in West Bengal. But he should first tell us whether he was scheduled to hold any such elections programmes in the state after that?'' he told reporters.

''He did not have any election rally scheduled in the state anyway. He was left with no work after addressing poll meetings in two districts,'' Vijayvargiya added.

Gandhi had started his poll campaign in West Bengal from North Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts by addressing rallies on April 14. He took part in the elections there after polling ended for the fourth phase in the state.

Vijayvargiya also said that even if the entire Congress campaigns in West Bengal or does not do so, it will not have any impact on the poll equations in the state as this party is not in the poll race in that state.

He claimed that the Congress has influence only in two districts Malda and Murshidabad- in the state.

On Tuesday, while replying to a question on Gandhi testing positive for COVID-19, Vijayvargiya had taken a jibe at him, saying, ''Such things happen only after you speak lie.'' Gandhi had on Sunday announced that he has cancelled his poll rallies in West Bengal due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the sixth phase polling in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya claimed that the BJP would form the government in the state.

''We are fully prepared for it and I am saying this with full responsibility that we are 100 per cent going to form the government there,'' he said.

Polling for the 294 seats in West Bengal is being held in eight phases. Sixth-phase elections will be held on Thursday, while the eighth and last phase will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

