PM should focus on fixing medical arrangements in country instead of holding poll rallies: Gehlot

Expressing concern over deaths due to a lack of oxygen and drugs in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, asking him to focus on fixing medical arrangements, instead of holding election rallies in West Bengal.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over deaths due to a lack of oxygen and drugs in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, asking him to focus on fixing medical arrangements, instead of holding election rallies in West Bengal.

''India is among the largest producing countries in the field of oxygen, medicine and vaccine production. Yet deaths are occurring due to lack of oxygen and medicines in the country, which is unfortunate. There have never been deaths due to this reason in other countries of the world,'' the Congress leader said.

''I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again that the situation is getting worse. In view of the drastic situation of corona, he should concentrate on fixing medical arrangements instead of focusing on rallies in West Bengal,'' he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Gehlot said more lives can be saved by fixing the medical arrangements. He said the Centre should ensure that medicines and oxygen are provided to the patients and complete the vaccination work against COVID-19 expeditiously.

