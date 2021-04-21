Left Menu

TMC's Madan Mitra admitted to Kolkata hospital after breathing problems

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:43 IST
TMC leader Madan Mitra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems. Mitra, a prominent face in TMC, fell ill amid the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal.

On April 17, Mitra had complained of breathing problems when polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections was underway. His condition was reported as being stable, but he was put under 'close observation' for a week. Speaking to ANI, Dr Gautam Baul had then said, "Right now he is stable. His blood pressure, circulation and blood sugar are normal. He should be kept in close observation till next week."

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

