Lt Governor's appeal to civil service officials

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:49 IST
Puducherry, Apr 21 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday urged the civil service officials to be people-oriented and function in a fearless manner for a transparent administration.

Addressing IAS, IPS and PCS (Puducherry Civil Service) officials on the occasion of National Civil Services Day observed at Raj Nivas, her office-cum-residence, Soundararajani said,''The ability of officials is measured during challenging days, not during peace.'' She said she was fortunate to have experienced officials as her advisers - Chandramouli and Maheshwari, and the Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar playing a pro-active role as their experience was a good source to provide a transparent administration.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed hope that Puducherry would fight coronavirus successfully through combined and pro-active style of functioning of the civil service officials.

Earlier, she kickstarted the sale of masks and milk parlours run by the Puducherry Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (PONLAIT) at subsidised prices to the people through the retail milk sales centres.

Sanitisers were also being sold through milk parlours at low rates.

