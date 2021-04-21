Left Menu

Albania's president harshly attacks PM ahead of Sunday polls

Albanias president waded deep into the countrys parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a kleptocratic regime and bungling its pandemic response.In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Ramas Socialists who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls win Sundays vote.Metas post is largely largely ceremonial, with some powers over matters concerning the judiciary and the armed forces.

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:08 IST
Albania's president harshly attacks PM ahead of Sunday polls

Albania's president waded deep into the country's parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday's vote.

Meta's post is largely largely ceremonial, with some powers over matters concerning the judiciary and the armed forces. His role is also generally understood to be apolitical and the president is meant to be a symbol of the country's unity. But he has often clashed with Rama's government.

“These are decisive elections that will indisputably consolidate Albania's European future, which is in question, first of all, due to the current prime minister,” Meta told The AP. He proceeded to accuse Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and “an ugly copy'' of Albania's former communist dictatorship.

Sunday's vote will be decisive in electing the new government with which the European Union is expected to start accession talks — a long-awaited process in Tirana.

Irregularities have marred previous elections in post-communist Albania, and campaign tensions are high. The opposition conservatives have been boycotting parliament for the past two years to protest alleged government corruption.

Meta accused Rama of concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

Meta claimed that Rama's alleged control of the judiciary occurred despite substantial reforms undertaken five years ago with direct assistance from the United States and the EU — intended to remove corrupt judges and prosecutors.

The president also accused Rama of bad management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Albania officially has registered about 2,350 COVID-19 deaths.

The Socialists did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Meta's remarks.

Meta started his political career with the Socialist Party, but later left it to form the smaller left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration, or LSI. In 2017, when he was elected president on a five-year term, he left the LSI leadership to his wife.

In his interview, Meta said that if Rama's Socialists win “in a democratic way” a majority in the 140-seat parliament, he would resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Give one week's COVID-19 vaccines to Maha at a time: Tope to Centre

The Maharashtra government needs to have one weeks stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.Speaking to reporters, he said, The Maharashtr...

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihars coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.It said that 4,774 patients have recovered f...

Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation FIGC, said on Wednesday. The Italian trio were part...

U.S., Russian officials in Moscow discussed U.S. sanctions - State Dept

U.S. embassy officials in Moscow met Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss topics that included Russias response to the latest U.S. sanctions, and the discussions will continue in coming days, the U.S. State Department said.The U.S. gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021