Left Menu

PNG's prime minister survives another bid to oust him - report

"The opposition has said it will challenge the adjournment," said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank. "The courts are fickle but if the adjournment holds, Marape is safe." Marape survived a vote of no confidence this year after the Supreme Court had ruled that a bid to delay the vote with a parliamentary adjournment was illegal. The political jockeying comes as PNG struggles with soaring COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:23 IST
PNG's prime minister survives another bid to oust him - report

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape survived another attempt to remove him from office when the speaker adjourned parliament for four months, the Guardian reported on Thursday, safeguarding his position until the next election.

Marape was due to face a vote of no confidence this week but the government, citing a rampant COVID-19 outbreak, proposed an adjournment of parliament and the speaker agreed late on Wednesday to a four-month recess, the Guardian reported. Resource-rich PNG's constitution prohibits the removal of a prime minister within a year of an election so the adjournment should see Marape keep his position until the next election in July 2022.

A spokesman for the prime minister declined to comment. "The opposition has said it will challenge the adjournment," said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank.

"The courts are fickle but if the adjournment holds, Marape is safe." Marape survived a vote of no confidence this year after the Supreme Court had ruled that a bid to delay the vote with a parliamentary adjournment was illegal.

The political jockeying comes as PNG struggles with soaring COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, it reported cases had topped 10,000, a figure that international experts say vastly underestimates the scale of the pandemic.

As PNG grapples with the rise in infections it also faces delays to its vaccination programme, which relies on supplies from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. PNG, which has a population of about 9 million, has started a modest vaccination programme using a small number of doses sent by Australia with orders in place for more under the COVAX programme aimed at inoculating countries in need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says has not detected further signs of missing submarine

Indonesia has not detected any signs of a submarine that went missing with 53 crew on board, a navy spokesman said on Thursday, after rescuers found an oil slick a day earlier and as neighbouring countries pledged to help.The 44-year-old su...

Odd News Roundup: Mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal; D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.D.C. marijuana activists stage Joints for Jabs to promote vaccinesJosh Miller walked away from the U.S. capitals convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was ...

India committed to decarbonising its economy as responsible global citizen: Pradhan

India is committed to decarbonising its economy as a responsible global citizen, though the countrys priorities are different from the developed world, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said. Observing that Ind...

People News Roundup:Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estateDraped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021