Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Sitaram Yechury's son

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son due to COVID-19.

''My heartfelt condolences to Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the loss of his son, Ashish. I hope they find the strength to withstand this tragic loss,'' Gandhi said in a message on Telegram.

Ashish, the 35-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died after a two-week battle with coronavirus.

Gandhi also condoled the death of former Health minister of Delhi AK Walia.

''I'm saddened by the death of AK Walia ji. He was a very helpful member of the Congress party with a deep social consciousness. My condolences to his family and friends,'' he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister Walia died of COVID-19 in the early hours of Thursday.

