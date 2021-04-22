Left Menu

Bengal minister rushed to hospital with breathing problems, discharged after treatment

West Bengal Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey was rushed to a hospital here on Thursday morning after he complained of terrible discomfort during breathing, a day after having taken the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the health department said.Doctors discharged him after preliminary treatment and the veteran TMC leader is currently resting at home, the sources said.Pandey, nominated by the TMC from Manicktala assembly constituency, had campaigned for his party on Wednesday following the inoculation.Dada had difficulty breathing.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:42 IST
Bengal minister rushed to hospital with breathing problems, discharged after treatment

West Bengal Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey was rushed to a hospital here on Thursday morning after he complained of ''terrible discomfort during breathing'', a day after having taken the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the health department said.

Doctors discharged him after preliminary treatment and the veteran TMC leader is currently resting at home, the sources said.

Pandey, nominated by the TMC from Manicktala assembly constituency, had campaigned for his party on Wednesday following the inoculation.

''Dada had difficulty breathing. We took him to a hospital in the EM Bypass area. His condition has now improved, and we have brought him home. Doctors have prescribed him complete rest,'' one of Pandey's relatives said.

PTI SCH RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

A-Pac financial institutions' Covid recovery to be long and laborious: S&P

Credit conditions have improved for Asia Pacific banks over the past quarter but the pandemic has set back finances of households and corporates with deeply negative effects on lenders, SP Global Ratings said on Thursday. Economies are reco...

Salman Khan releases 'Radhe' trailer, promises fans entertaining Eid with actioner

Salman Khan is back to doing what he does best in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, whose trailer debuted on Thursday.The trailer plays to the superstars strength as the actor delivers power-packed punches and some quick-witted dialogues that hi...

Italian police arrest man suspected of helping 2016 Nice attacker

Italian police said on Thursday they had arrested an Albanian man suspected of supplying weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who killed 86 people in July 2016 by driving a truck through a seafront crowd in the French city of Nice. Police ...

Surging COVID-19 cases cast shadow over annual Chardham Yatra

The rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand have begun to cast its shadow on the forthcoming Chardham Yatra with no buses booked yet by devotees to travel to the famed Himalayan temples.The Chardham Yatra begins next month with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021