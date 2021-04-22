Bengal minister rushed to hospital with breathing problems, discharged after treatment

West Bengal Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey was rushed to a hospital here on Thursday morning after he complained of ''terrible discomfort during breathing'', a day after having taken the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the health department said.

Doctors discharged him after preliminary treatment and the veteran TMC leader is currently resting at home, the sources said.

Pandey, nominated by the TMC from Manicktala assembly constituency, had campaigned for his party on Wednesday following the inoculation.

''Dada had difficulty breathing. We took him to a hospital in the EM Bypass area. His condition has now improved, and we have brought him home. Doctors have prescribed him complete rest,'' one of Pandey's relatives said.

