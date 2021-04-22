Nitish condoles death of Sitaram Yechury's son

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed condolences on the untimely death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish due to COVID-19.

''I am shocked and saddened by the death of Ashish Yechury. My condolences are with Sitaram Yechury ji and his family members in this hour of grief,'' Kumar said in a statement.

The chief minister said that he prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul.

CPI(M) state secretary Awadhesh Kumar also paid tribute to Ashish and said that the party is with Sitaram Yechury in this hour of grief.

Ashish, a journalist by profession who would have celebrated his 35th birthday on June 9, died at a hospital in Gurgram on Thursday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)