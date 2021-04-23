Human Rights Commission seeks reply from Maha over patients' deaths

Human Rights Commission seeks reply from Maha over patients' deathsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:12 IST
Taking cognisance of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's complaint about the death of 62 COVID-19 patients in Vasai-Virar area, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the state.
The commission asked the state public health department to submit a report in three weeks.
Somaiya, in his complaint lodged on April 16, alleged that 62 critically ill COVID-19 patients died at hospitals in Vasai Virar region between April 12 and 13 due to lack of oxygen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kirit Somaiya
- Vasai Virar
- Vasai-Virar
- state public health department