PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states over COVID situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases.The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases.
The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are among those who attended the meeting. Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Delhi
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Uttar Pradesh
- Madhya
- Modi
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.
Waze claims close aide of senior Maharashtra Minister asked him to collect Rs 100 cr from illegal gutkha sellers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting with PM Modi over Covid-19 situation
'Dirty politics' on to destabilise Maharashtra govt: Raut
Maharashtra CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine