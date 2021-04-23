Raj Guv, CM Gehlot discuss COVID situation

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra held discussion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday over the COVID-19 situation in the state. He also enquired about the measures being taken to control the situation. Mishra also held discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Cabinet Secretary and other officers. ''It has been assured at the central government level that there will be no shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients in Rajasthan,'' Mishra said in a statement. The COVID-19 cases is rapidly increasing in the state and the number of active cases has reached 1.07 lakh.

