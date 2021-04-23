Maha DGP asked to probe Virar hospital fire: Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said he has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an in-depth probe into the fire at a hospital in Virar, which claimed the lives of 13 coronavirus patients.

The blaze erupted in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a private facility, at Virar in Palghar district shortly after 3 am on Friday.

In a tweet, Walse Patil said the fire incident, which claimed the lives of 13 COVID-19 patients, was ''extremely unfortunate and painful''.

''The DGP has been directed to conduct an in-depth probe into the incident,'' the minister said.

