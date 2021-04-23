Maha DGP asked to probe Virar hospital fire: Walse Patil

Maha DGP asked to probe Virar hospital fire: Walse PatilPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:52 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said he has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an in-depth probe into the fire at a hospital in Virar, which claimed the lives of 13 coronavirus patients.
The blaze erupted in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a private facility, at Virar in Palghar district shortly after 3 am on Friday.
In a tweet, Walse Patil said the fire incident, which claimed the lives of 13 COVID-19 patients, was ''extremely unfortunate and painful''.
''The DGP has been directed to conduct an in-depth probe into the incident,'' the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Waze claims close aide of senior Maharashtra Minister asked him to collect Rs 100 cr from illegal gutkha sellers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting with PM Modi over Covid-19 situation
'Dirty politics' on to destabilise Maharashtra govt: Raut
Maharashtra CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
MCOCA should be invoked against those involved in Waze episode: Maharashtra BJP chief