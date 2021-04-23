Putin to declare May 4-7 non-working days due to COVID-19

Putin to declare May 4-7 non-working days due to COVID-19Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would sign a decree to make May 4-7 non-working days this year and extend a public holiday period at the beginning of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Russian leader was asked to consider the move at a televised government meeting about COVID-19.
