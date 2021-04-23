New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

DES17 PB-VACCINE-AMARINDER Punjab CM seeks central funding for COVID vaccination drive Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday described the vaccination policy for 18-plus as ''unfair'' towards the states and demanded central funding for it.

DES15 PB-SIDHU-AMARINDER Sacrilege case probe: Sidhu accuses Amarinder of evading responsibility Chandigarh: Congress leader and Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday attacked Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, accusing him of evading responsibility in the case involving the desecration of a religious text.

DES7 HR-OXYGEN TANKER Haryana: Oxygen tanker headed from Panipat to Sirsa goes missing, police files FIR Chandigarh: A tanker carrying liquid oxygen, which was travelling from Panipat to Sirsa in Haryana, has gone missing after which police have registered a case and launched investigations.

DES19 HR-FARMERS-VACCINE There should be no compulsion on farmers to get tested or vaccinated: BKU leader Chaduni Sonipat (Hr): Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said there should be no compulsion on the protesting farmers to get themselves tested or vaccinated and if health workers tried to force them, they will not allow them to enter.

DES9 UP-VIRUS-AKHILESH BJP responsible for collapse of health system: Akhilesh amid surge in COVID-19 cases Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that officials engaged in the COVID-19 control room in Lucknow were neither meeting people in distress nor attending their calls, and asked the chief minister why action is not being taken against such personnel.

DES1 UP-VACCINE MAYAWATI Ensure uniformity in price of COVID-19 vaccines: Mayawati to Centre Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

DES14 UP-VIRUS-MLA BJP MLA from UP's Auraiya dies of COVID Meerut (UP): BJP MLA Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar died of COVID-19 here on Friday, family sources said. He was 56.

DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records highest single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths Lucknow: A record single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases and 196 fatalities pushed Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to over 10 lakhs and the death toll due to the disease to 10,737, officials said here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)