Left Menu

Miner takes on Albania's political heavyweights at ballot box

A national election in Albania on Sunday looks too close to call - but third-generation miner and first-time parliamentary candidate Elton Debreshi won't be celebrating whichever of the two main parties wins. A native of Bulqize, an eastern town dominated by a chromium mine and where poverty is widespread, the 31-year-old is standing as an independent, and on a mission to defend the interests of a working class that, he says, mainstream politicians have neglected.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:00 IST
Miner takes on Albania's political heavyweights at ballot box

A national election in Albania on Sunday looks too close to call - but third-generation miner and first-time parliamentary candidate Elton Debreshi won't be celebrating whichever of the two main parties wins.

A native of Bulqize, an eastern town dominated by a chromium mine and where poverty is widespread, the 31-year-old is standing as an independent, and on a mission to defend the interests of a working class that, he says, mainstream politicians have neglected. "In parliament, we have never heard a word about our suffering," said Debreshi, who has around 7,000 Facebook followers and whose campaign has won endorsement from anti-establishment former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

"Every lawmaker from this region has been an owner of a chrome mine, or the owner of a hydro power plant, forests or quarries. In one word they were not from our class," Debreshi told Reuters. "They don't care for the lives of the people here."

Around 800,000 Albanians have emigrated since 1990, when a multi-party system replaced one of the world's most authoritarian Communist regimes, many driven abroad by a high unemployment rate and one of Europe's lowest standards of living. Opinion polls make Sunday's vote too close to call between the governing Socialist Party of the Prime Minister Edi Rama and the opposition led by the Democratic Party, fuelling a mood of uncertainty in what many observers view as a still relatively fragile democracy.

The opposition has accused Rama's party of trying to buy votes, which he has denied, and there have been sporadic outbreaks of violence during campaigning. "In a democratic society changing the governments and prime ministers should bring normality but in Albania is seen as a dramatic event, with high tensions," said Ervis Iljazaj, a political science professor at the European University of Tirana.

The European Union plans to send 50 observers to monitor the vote. Albania was granted EU candidate status in 2014 but little progress has been made on its application, mainly due to a lack of political, social and economic reforms.

Iljazaj believes the way Sunday's events pan out could swing the pendulum one way or the other. "These elections are the most decisive ones for Albania's road to the EU," he said. For Debreshi, meanwhile - facing the prospect of paying a 42,000 euro ($50,700) fine that he cannot afford for violating rules on gatherings that he says his election rivals broke with impunity - the only way is up.

"We don't have anything to lose," he said. ($1 = 0.8283 euros) (Writing and editing by Ivana Sekularac and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

MP: IAF C-17 plane ferries oxygen tanker to Guj for refilling

An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Friday carried an empty oxygen tanker from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said here.After refilling, the 30 metric tonne-capacity tanker will return to I...

Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

Hungarys government is walking back two controversial pieces of legislation that targeted foreign universities and civil society groups after they were struck down by the European Unions top court. Yet some affected groups say the changes d...

Did my best, don't know how it came across: CJI Bobde

I did my best, I dont know how it came across, outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde said in his farewell address as he retired on Friday.Justice Bobde was administered oath as 47the CJI in November 2019 and had a tenure o...

FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.JJ and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021