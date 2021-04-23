Left Menu

Kejriwal's televised comments during COVID meet bid to gain cheap publicity: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for his decision to telecast his comments live during a CMs meeting with PM Narendra Modi, saying the AAP leader tried to gain cheap publicity through it.

Kejriwal's televised comments during COVID meet bid to gain cheap publicity: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for his decision to telecast his comments live during a CMs' meeting with PM Narendra Modi, saying the AAP leader tried to gain cheap publicity through it.

''This is 'abhadra' (indecent) and 'ghatia' (cheap) behaviour. We condemn it,'' he said in a tweet. PM Modi too had chided Kejriwal for ''breaking protocol'' and later Union government officials accused him of ''playing politics''. The Uttar Pradesh CM alleged that the Delhi's AAP government is "trying to divert attention of people by levelling allegations against others to hide its failure". ''Today his (Kejriwal's) one more deed was seen when tried to gain cheap publicity by violating the secrecy of the meeting with the PM, in which several CMs and Union ministers were present,'' the CM said in another tweet. Kejriwal had spoken about the acute oxygen crisis in hospitals in Delhi and called for a national plan to deal with the pandemic during the Modi's interaction with chief ministers of 11 states and Union Territories. The prime minister also expressed his displeasure during the interaction over the issue, saying ''this is strictly against our tradition, our protocol... that some Chief Minister is showing a live telecast of an in-house meeting". ''This is not appropriate. One should always maintain restraint,'' Modi said, prompting a defensive Kejriwal to say that he will keep this in mind in future and offered an apology in case he had made a ''mistake or spoken harshly''.

