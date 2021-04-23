Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's former aide Cummings denies leaking PM's messages

Cummings, architect of the successful campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and a 2019 election campaign. Three British newspapers reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources in Johnson's office, that Cummings was behind the leak of text messages in which Johnson promised to fix a tax issue for Dyson, who was working on supplying ventilators to the government to cope with COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:16 IST
UK PM Johnson's former aide Cummings denies leaking PM's messages
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser, on Friday denied he leaked communications between Johnson and businessman James Dyson after the government launched an inquiry into their release. Cummings, architect of the successful campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and a 2019 election campaign.

Three British newspapers reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources in Johnson's office, that Cummings was behind the leak of text messages in which Johnson promised to fix a tax issue for Dyson, who was working on supplying ventilators to the government to cope with COVID-19. Johnson's office launched an inquiry to find the source of the leak, but subsequently declined to comment on the reports that Cummings was responsible.

Writing on his blog, Cummings denied he had given the text messages to journalists and offered to cooperate with the leak inquiry. "I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages," he wrote.

Cummings' departure last year was seen as a chance to reset Johnson's leadership as public confidence in his handling of the pandemic and Brexit sunk. On his blog, Cummings also said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of refurbishing Johnson's residence, and a separate leak last year when details of the government's plan to enter a lockdown were reported before a formal announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Third-trimester vaccination appears safe; Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine effective in those with chronic illnesses

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Third-trimester vaccination appears safe in early data Am...

Delhi sees record 348 COVID-19 deaths, over 24K cases

Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the de...

Gangaram Hospital gets fresh oxygen supply, Chairman says key to save lives of patients

As Delhi continued to battle with a severe scarcity of medical oxygen, the city states top private healthcare institution Sir Gangaram Hospital on Friday night said it has managed to get an oxygen tanker in the nick of the time to save live...

Partnership with India to achieve climate, energy goals core pillar of bilateral cooperation: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he is looking forward to working with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new partnership to achieve climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of bilateral cooperation.Biden made the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021