Left Menu

COVID norm violation: ECI lodges FIR against 13 candidates, showcauses 33

The Election Commission of India ECI has till Friday lodged FIRs against 13 candidates for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols and issued show-cause notices to 33 others contesting the West Bengal assembly elections in the remaining seventh and eighth phases for the same reason, an official said.The full bench of the ECI directed officials during a virtual meeting to continue strictly dealing with candidates violating the COVID-19 safety protocols, he said.A show-cause notice is first sent to a candidate for alleged violation of coronavirus protocols.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:33 IST
COVID norm violation: ECI lodges FIR against 13 candidates, showcauses 33

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has till Friday lodged FIRs against 13 candidates for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols and issued show-cause notices to 33 others contesting the West Bengal assembly elections in the remaining seventh and eighth phases for the same reason, an official said.

The full bench of the ECI directed officials during a virtual meeting to continue ''strictly dealing'' with candidates violating the COVID-19 safety protocols, he said.

''A show-cause notice is first sent to a candidate for alleged violation of coronavirus protocols. If the officials are not satisfied with the reply of the notice, they must lodge an FIR. The officials must also send a compliance report to the Commission,'' he said.

Of the 13 candidates against whom FIRs were lodged, six are from Birbhum district.

The ECI decided to book anyone violating the coronavirus safety protocols under the Epidemic Disease Act as well as the IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

At Friday's meeting, the poll panel also asked district election officers and senior officials of the CEOs office why the Calcutta High Court had to intervene for non- implementation of the Covid protocol, a source in the poll panel said.

''Officials in the districts and the CEO were asked why enough steps were not taken against candidates and political party workers for violating the Covid guidelines laid down by the ECI,'' the source said.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had expressed dissatisfaction with the ECI over enforcement of Covid-19 health safety norms during the ongoing West Bengal assembly election process, including campaigning.

Hearing three public interest litigations (PILs) seeking enforcement of Covid protocol during the elections, the high court said that issuance of circulars and holding meetings on Covid safety were not enough.

Meanwhile, the ECI decided to deploy 796 companies of central forces for the 34 assembly constituencies going to polls in the seventh phase on April 26, the official added.

PTI SCH NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenias capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial comp...

Many patients found occupying hospital beds without needing them in Noida

Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities. Over 200 b...

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal sex trafficking charges in the U.S. case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. Maxwell, 59, entered her plea ...

Noida: 12 repeat offenders fined Rs 10,000 each for violating COVID protocols

Twelve people were fined Rs 10,000 each after they were found roaming in public places without a face mask for the second time in violation of COVID-19 protocols, the Noida Police said on Friday.Overall, 853 people were fined across Noida a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021