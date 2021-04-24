Left Menu

Biden to recognise atrocities against Armenians as genocide

President Joe Biden on Saturday plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognise that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago in modern-day Turkey were genocide, according to US officials familiar with the presidents deliberations.Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in anticipation of his plan, in a presidential proclamation to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, to use the term genocide to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:32 IST
Biden to recognise atrocities against Armenians as genocide

President Joe Biden on Saturday plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognise that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago in modern-day Turkey were genocide, according to US officials familiar with the president's deliberations.

Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in anticipation of his plan, in a presidential proclamation to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, to use the term genocide to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians. US presidents for decades have acknowledged Remembrance Day to mark the events of 1915 to 1923 but have avoided using the term “genocide” to sidestep alienating Turkey.

The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements following Friday's call, made no mention of the American plan to recognise the Armenian genocide. The White House said Biden told Erdogan he wants to improve the two countries' relationship and find “effective management of disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Biden pledged as a candidate to recognise the massacre of Armenians as genocide, arguing that “silence is complicity.” Biden wanted to speak with Erdogan before making the formal recognition, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe Biden's deliberations and plans.

Friday's call between the two leaders was their first since Biden took office more than three months ago. The delay had become a worrying sign in Ankara; Erdogan had good rapport with former President Donald Trump and had been hoping for a reset despite past friction with Biden.

Erdogan on Friday reiterated his long-running claims that the US is supporting Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the PKK. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in northern Iraq and against US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters. The State Department has designated the PKK a terrorist organisation but has argued with Turkey over the group's ties to the Syrian Kurds.

Erdogan also raised concerns about the presence in the US of cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup attempt, according to the Turkish government statement. Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s, denies involvement in the coup. Biden, during the campaign, drew ire from Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he spoke about supporting Turkey's opposition against “autocrat” Erdogan. In 2019, Biden accused Trump of betraying US allies, following Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish group. In 2014, when he was vice president, Biden apologised to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State group by allowing foreign fighters to cross Turkey's border with Syria.

Lawmakers and Armenian American activists have been lobbying Biden to make the genocide announcement on or before Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which presidents typically mark with a proclamation.

Salpi Ghazarian, director of the University of Southern California's Institute of Armenian Studies, said the recognition of genocide would resonate beyond Armenia as Biden insists that respect for human rights will be a central principle in his foreign policy.

“Within the United States and outside the United States, the American commitment to basic human values has been questioned now for decades,” she said. “It is very important for people in the world to continue to have the hope and the faith that America's aspirational values are still relevant, and that we can in fact do several things at once. We can in fact carry on trade and other relations with countries while also calling out the fact that a government cannot get away with murdering its own citizens.” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had warned the Biden administration earlier this week that recognition would “harm” US-Turkey ties.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment Friday on Biden's deliberations on the issue.(AP) ___ Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta chief arrives for Southeast Asian leaders summit on crisis

Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking try to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished ...

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime M...

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union QRU is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a...

China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

Chinas first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021