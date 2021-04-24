Left Menu

J-K BJP chief says he received death threat from Pakistan-based LeT terrorist

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:42 IST
The BJP leader claimed he received a call from a Pakistani mobile number around 5:30 PM on Saturday and the caller introduced himself as a commander of LeT. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that he has received a death threat from a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He said he took up the matter with the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh, who assured him that a proper investigation would be carried out in the matter.

However, there was no official word from the police about the death threat received by Raina.

The BJP leader claimed he received a call from a Pakistani mobile number around 5:30 PM on Saturday and the caller introduced himself as a commander of LeT.

''He warned me to leave Jammu and Kashmir and also sent me a video on WhatsApp,'' Raina said.

In the over three-and-a-half-minute video, a masked man armed with an AK assault rifle, a pistol and four grenades is seen talking.

''You are talking about liberating Azad Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) on a daily basis and building a temple there… you are spewing venom against Pakistan and Jihad (holy war). We will cut your tongue and hang it in Jammu city centre,'' the man in the video said.

''This is the last warning to you to desist from making such statements otherwise your death is certain,'' he said.

Talking about the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution by the Centre, the man in the video said ''everything will be avenged''.

Raina told PTI that he will not be cowed down by such threats.

''We have taken a resolve to uproot terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the people, especially the residents of the Valley who have been facing Pakistan-sponsored violence for the past three decades,'' he said.

