Maha govt pointing fingers at Centre to hide failure: Danve

Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra had failed to tackle the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and was trying to shift the blame on the Centre.

He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had helped all the states, including Maharashtra, as per population and infection count.

''To hide its own failure, the MVA government is pointing fingers at the Centre. No one should play politics in this situation,'' he said.

Queried about some sections of the BJP demanding the resignation of state health minister Rajesh Tope after the Virar hospital fire that killed 15 patients on Friday, Danve said resignations were generally political demands and did not bring about a solution.

Danve said the Centre would give five kilograms of food grains to 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the months of May and June.

