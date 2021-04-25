Left Menu

Lord Mahavir's life gives us message of peace, restraint: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 10:40 IST
Lord Mahavir's life gives us message of peace, restraint: PM Modi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his life gives us the message of peace and restraint.

''At a time we all countrymen are fighting the corona crisis unitedly, I pray to Lord Mahavir on his birth anniversary that he keeps everyone healthy and bless our efforts with success,'' Modi tweeted.

Mahavir was believed to have been born in the sixth century BC and was the last of the 24 'tirthankaras' of Jainism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid coach Zidane not giving up on La Liga title

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that his side can still win La Liga 2020-21 even after playing out a draw against Real Betis. Real Madrid and Real Betis played out a goalless draw on Saturday. Zidanes side is currently placed at ...

SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar passes away

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.The mortal remains of the judge will be taken to his Rajaji Nagar residence in Bengaluru, where last rites will be c...

COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the Mann ki Baat radio program, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors fo...

Indian mother takes home body of son killed in accident in Singapore

Every night, 50-year-old Sugunan Shanthi would wait for a call from her son, a construction worker in Singapore, so that her worries about him contracting COVID-19 would be eased.Nearing midnight on April 19, her 28-year-old son Sugunan Sud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021