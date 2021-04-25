Lord Mahavir's life gives us message of peace, restraint: PM Modi

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his life gives us the message of peace and restraint.

''At a time we all countrymen are fighting the corona crisis unitedly, I pray to Lord Mahavir on his birth anniversary that he keeps everyone healthy and bless our efforts with success,'' Modi tweeted.

Mahavir was believed to have been born in the sixth century BC and was the last of the 24 'tirthankaras' of Jainism.

