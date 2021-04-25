Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over TMC candidate Kajal Sinha's death due to COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, expressed grief on the death of Trinamool Congress candidate Kajal Sinha due to COVID-19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:05 IST
Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over TMC candidate Kajal Sinha's death due to COVID-19
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, expressed grief on the death of Trinamool Congress candidate Kajal Sinha due to COVID-19. "Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers," she tweeted.

Sinha was the TMC candidate for the Khardaha constituency in North 24 Parganas, which underwent polling in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The TMC candidate tested positive last week and was undergoing treatment at Beleghata ID and BG Hospital.

The rapid upsurge of COVID-19 has forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday evening. "The Commission has noted with anguish that many political parties/candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings and this is making it difficult for the state/district election machineries to enforce the directions fully," the poll panel said in its order.

The EC also restricted the number of people's participation in public meetings to 500 in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases. The Commission had earlier decided to curtail the timings of campaigns for the remaining phases and extended the silence period to 72 hours for each of the phases.

The seventh and the penultimate phase of the high-stakes Assembly elections will commence tomorrow - with 284 candidates contesting for 36 constituencies across five districts - Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman. Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Total weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 enforced in Pondy

All shops and business establishments remained shut at important shopping centres in Puducherry on Sunday after a 55-hour long weekend lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as p...

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI's nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has written to the Indias drug regulator seeking extension of the shelf-life of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from six to 24 months, sources said on Sunday.Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by ...

Czech leader: Russia not necessarily behind 2014 ammunition blast

Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday the idea that Russian spies caused a 2014 ammunition dump explosion in the central European country was just one of two theories and the possibility it was an accident should not be ruled out.Zeman...

Recurrence of COVID in March could be due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR survey

The recurrence of coronavirus outbreak in March could have been be due to lack of meaningful antibodies in seropositive people after a peak in September last year, suggests a survey by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021