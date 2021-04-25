Left Menu

Omar Abdullah takes to Twitter to amplify SOS messages from COVID patients

To that end I've opened up my DMs, for now, will amplify every message requesting offering help, Omar said before re-tweeting and re-posting SOS messages from across the country. Omar's father and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, had to be hospitalized after testing positive for the infection after getting his vaccine dose. I know, in the grand scheme of things, it may not amount to much but every little bit helps if even one individual benefits from a tweet of mine I'll consider myself extremely fortunate, Omar tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:12 IST
Omar Abdullah takes to Twitter to amplify SOS messages from COVID patients
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who is popular on Twitter with 3.2 million followers, on Sunday started amplifying distress and SOS messages from COVID patients and their relatives from across the country. Omar, who tested positive for COVID days after taking the first vaccine dose, said he could understand the feelings of those who have their loved ones hospitalized due to the infection.

''I want to be able to help people through this crisis as best I can because I know what's it like to have a loved one in hospital fighting against COVID. To that end I've opened up my DMs for now & will amplify every message requesting/offering help,'' Omar said before re-tweeting and re-posting SOS messages from across the country.

Omar's father and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, had to be hospitalized after testing positive for the infection after getting his vaccine dose.

''I know, in the grand scheme of things, it may not amount to much but every little bit helps & if even one individual benefits from a tweet of mine I'll consider myself extremely fortunate,'' Omar tweeted. The National Conference vice president, however, made it clear to his followers that he would not be endorsing or re-tweeting any requests for donation. ''I apologize in advance but I won't be tweeting requests for donations/funds because I have no way of independently verifying the antecedents of the people/organizations seeking to raise funds,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

