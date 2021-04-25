Putin and Biden may meet in June - RIA cites Kremlin aide

Putin and Biden may meet in June - RIA cites Kremlin aideReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:24 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden may meet in June, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin aide.
The aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that a firm decision on the meeting has not been taken yet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Russian
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considering cash payments to Central America to stem migration
Honduras targets U.S. aid for reconstruction after hurricanes
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considering cash payments to Central America to stem migration
U.S. changes average for hurricane season
Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more