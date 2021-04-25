Naqvi accuses rivals of creating confusion on COVID vaccine pricing

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at opposition parties for their criticism on the pricing of COVID vaccines, saying those who were earlier questioning the efficacy of these jabs are now creating confusion on its price.

Addressing 'Sarv Dharm Sammelan' (Interfaith meeting) on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti through video conferencing, Naqvi said instead of creating fear and confusion on the COVID pandemic, one should become a part of solution to the problem.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, religious leaders and several people working in social field were part of the meeting. With Indian vaccine manufacturers fixing higher prices for states compared to the cost at which they sold them to the Centre, opposition parties have attacked the Narendra Modi government over the development. A statement quoted Naqvi saying instead of ''panic'', there is a need for ''protection, precaution, medication and meditation'' to tackle the pandemic. ''We have to come out of the horror show of 'shamshaan and kabristan' and we need to work unitedly to instill confidence and trust in the society,'' he said. The minister said the central government is procuring both the COVID-19 vaccines at Rs 150 per dose from manufacturers and is also providing them to state governments free of cost. All the people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated from May 1, he noted, saying that over 13.83 crore people have been given the jabs so far. The country and the entire world is facing a difficult time and Bhagwan Mahavir's principles and teachings are of paramount importance in this Corona pandemic, he said. His message of ''live and let live'' is more relevant to the entire humanity in the present situation and is the essence of making human life more meaningful, Naqvi said.

