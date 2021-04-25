Left Menu

Germany preparing 'mission of support' for India: German Chancellor Merkel

Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support, added.Her message was shared on Twitter by German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani too expressed solidarity with India as it reels under the second wave of the pandemic.Our hearts go out to the Indian people government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:08 IST
Germany preparing 'mission of support' for India: German Chancellor Merkel
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said her government is ''urgently'' preparing a ''mission of support'' for India as it battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases that has triggered a severe shortage of medical oxygen in several states.

In a message, Merkel said Germany stands in solidarity with India in the ''common fight'' against the pandemic.

''To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities,'' Merkel said.

''The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support,'' added.

Her message was shared on Twitter by German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani too expressed solidarity with India as it reels under the second wave of the pandemic.

''Our hearts go out to the Indian people & government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people & government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus,'' Ghani tweeted.

Afghan foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID-19 vaccines.

''Our hearts & prayers go to all the great people of India at this time of national struggle against Covid-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines.

''India will come out of it even stronger,'' he said.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with India and offered his country's support to it.

''I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support,'' Macron said.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded over three lakh-plus coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021