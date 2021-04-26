Left Menu

U.S. administers 228.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 290,692,005 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 05:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 05:22 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Black man shot by Virginia deputy who had given him ride home

An unarmed Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy while making a 911 call had been given a ride home less than an hour earlier by the same deputy after his car broke down, authorities said on Sunday. Isaiah Brown, 32, was recovering from injuries after the same deputy from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office administered life-saving aid at the scene, Virginia State Police said. The officer mistook a telephone held by Brown for a gun, according to an attorney for Brown's family.

Pivotal U.S. Senate Democrat wants 'more targeted' infrastructure bill

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support, saying he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who holds the power to block the Democrats' agenda in the evenly divided Senate, rejected the idea of using a process called budget reconciliation to pass the Democratic president's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure legislation.

If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare.

U.S. CDC says children can get within 3 feet at summer camp

Children attending summer camp can get within 3 feet (1 meter) of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to fresh guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's updated recommendations for camps, issued on Saturday, have been eagerly awaited by parents as the end of the school year approaches.

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal sex trafficking charges in the case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. Maxwell, 59, entered her plea through her lawyer before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan.

U.S. ends J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause; shots to resume immediately

The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration said the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine was very low. They found 15 cases in the 8 million shots given.

Ex-police officer Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 in Floyd case

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted this week of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last year, will be sentenced on June 16, the Minnesota Judicial Branch said on Friday. Chauvin faces a combined 75 years in prison for the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after being found guilty on Tuesday. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will sentence Chauvin.

U.S. administers 228.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 290,692,005 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That is an increase from the 225,640,460 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by April 24 out of 290,685,655 doses delivered.

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the party's left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55% of the vote on Saturday to beat Karen Carter Peterson's 45%, according to an unofficial results posted on Louisiana's secretary of state website with all precincts reporting. He will represent a congressional district in the state's southeast that extends from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer - official

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times that the union's 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved" by the European Medicines Agency. The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States.

