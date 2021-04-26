Left Menu

UK denies report that PM Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'

The Daily Mail newspaper said Johnson said at an October meeting at Downing Street: "No more ****ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands." "It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone," Wallace told Sky when asked about the reported remark, adding that Johnson was focused on the COVID response.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:24 IST
UK denies report that PM Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Johnson is facing a stream of allegations in British newspapers about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions over who financed the redecoration of his Downing Street flat. The Daily Mail newspaper said Johnson said at an October meeting at Downing Street: "No more ****ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands."

"It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone," Wallace told Sky when asked about the reported remark, adding that Johnson was focused on the COVID response. "We're getting into the sort of comedy chapter now of these gossip stories - you know unnamed sources by unnamed advisers talking about unnamed events. You know - look - none of this is serious," Wallace said.

The Daily Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After Downing Street named Johnson's former chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, as the source of leaks about the prime minister, Cummings hit back on Friday, denying he was the source and casting Johnson as incompetent and lacking in integrity.

Cummings, the architect of the Brexit campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and a 2019 election campaign. Cummings said Johnson's plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation of his Downing Street plan were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations".

Asked about the refurbishment plans in March, Johnson's spokeswoman said all donations, gifts, and benefits were properly declared and no party funds were being used to pay for the upgrades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

I2Cure joins hands with IIT-K for molecular iodine-based products research

Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur IIT-K for all future research on molecular iodine-based products.Under the partnership, future products of I2Cure would be incubated at I...

Sports News Roundup: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers shut down Cubs; Nets win showdown with Suns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Comeback queen Barty savours phenomenal week in StuttgartWorld number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021