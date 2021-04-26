Left Menu

UK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'

The Daily Mail newspaper cited unidentified sources as saying that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Johnson told a meeting in Downing Street: "No more fucking lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands." Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News: "It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone," and added that Johnson was focused on the COVID response.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:09 IST
UK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

A British minister on Monday flatly denied a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third-social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections.

Johnson is facing a stream of allegations in newspapers about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions over who financed the redecoration of his official apartment. The Daily Mail newspaper cited unidentified sources as saying that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Johnson told a meeting in Downing Street: "No more fucking lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News: "It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone," and added that Johnson was focused on the COVID response. "We're getting into the sort of comedy chapter now of these gossip stories. You know - unnamed sources by unnamed advisers talking about unnamed events. You know - look - none of this is serious," Wallace said.

The Daily Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain has the world's fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll, with 127,681 deaths, after the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and India, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Johnson did impose the third lockdown, in January, though critics say it could have been avoided had he yielded to pressure from senior ministers to make the second lockdown more stringent. JOHNSON UNDER FIRE

Johnson's opponents say he acted too slowly to stop the spread of the virus and then bungled both the strategy and the execution of the government's response, often delaying imposing lockdowns at crucial moments. Johnson has resisted calls for an immediate inquiry into the handling of the crisis and ministers say that, while they have not got everything right, they were making decisions at speed and have one of the best vaccination programs in the world.

After Downing Street named Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, as the source of leaks about the prime minister, Cummings hit back on Friday, denying he was the source and casting Johnson as incompetent and lacking in integrity. Cummings, the architect of the Brexit campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year, having previously been his most influential adviser on Brexit and the 2019 election campaign.

Cummings said Johnson's plans to have donors pay secretly for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal - and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations". Asked last month about the refurbishment plans, Johnson's spokeswoman said all donations, gifts, and benefits were properly declared, and that no party funds were being used to pay for the refurbishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

I2Cure joins hands with IIT-K for molecular iodine-based products research

Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur IIT-K for all future research on molecular iodine-based products.Under the partnership, future products of I2Cure would be incubated at I...

Sports News Roundup: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers shut down Cubs; Nets win showdown with Suns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Comeback queen Barty savours phenomenal week in StuttgartWorld number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021