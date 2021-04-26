Left Menu

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Northern Cyprus has since called for a two-state solution, but Greek Cypriots - who form the island's internationally recognized, EU member government - reject this as it implies Turkish Cypriot sovereign authority. In a Skype interview with Reuters, Tatar, president of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey, said more than 40 years of talks on a federal system had been unsuccessful and a more "realistic" approach was needed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:36 IST
North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@ersintatar)

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the island's conflict will bring a "new vision" to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.

The United Nations is hosting informal talks starting on Tuesday over Cyprus, which was split between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north in 1974. It has invited the island's two communities and foreign ministers of the three guarantor nations - Turkey, Greece, and Britain - to attend. Previous talks on reunification under a federal umbrella, as called for in U.N. resolutions, have failed. Northern Cyprus has since called for a two-state solution, but Greek Cypriots - who form the island's internationally recognized, EU member government - reject this as it implies Turkish Cypriot sovereign authority.

In a Skype interview with Reuters, Tatar, president of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey, said more than 40 years of talks on a federal system had been unsuccessful and a more "realistic" approach was needed. "I'm going there (Geneva) to put forth my new vision. My new vision is two sovereign states living side-by-side in a good, neighborly relationship, to cooperate in any way, to promote welfare for all Cypriots," Tatar said.

"When I say two states, I obviously mean the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots. We are as sovereign as the Greek Cypriots." The three-day Geneva meeting involves informal talks to see if common ground can be found to move into formal negotiations. Tatar has rejected an EU request to attend as an observer, saying it could not be objective due to the Greek Cypriots' EU membership.

If the Greek Cypriot side rejects the two-state formula, Tatar said he would continue to make the case, together with Ankara, for the sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). LINGERING ISSUES

While the Cyprus conflict has stoked wider tensions between NATO members Turkey and Greece and complicated energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, it has also led to disputes on the island. In February 2020, Greek Cypriots announced the temporary closure of four checkpoints over COVID-19, the first such move since crossings between the two sides were eased in 2003 after decades of estrangement. Both sides have imposed varying health requirements for passage.

Tatar said he had delegated a negotiator to discuss the operation of the crossings with Greek Cypriots through the U.N., adding that he believed they should reopen soon if the parties show a "positive attitude". The two sides have also been at odds over the Turkish Cypriots' decision last year to partially reopen the beach town of Varosha, whose 39,000 Greek Cypriot residents fled in the second wave of an invasion mounted by Turkey in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Tatar, who will hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on Monday, said nearly 150,000 visitors had been to Varosha since October, and it was pointless to keep the town closed if there was no realistic prospect of resolving the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Pamplona cancels bull-running festival for second year in row

The mayor of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Monday cancelled the San Fermin festival, which draws thrill-seekers from all over the world to run with fighting bulls through its streets, for a second year because of the coronavirus pandemic....

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.INTER TITLE 95 CERTAIN Inter Milan moved within five points of their first Serie A title in 11 years as they edged to a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.The result left the runaway leaders 11 point...

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

Netflix has renewed the science fiction horror series Stranger Things for Season 4. The fourth season is currently under production and the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see the hit series. Recently, in a video call with a fan, Strange...

Turkey eyes tighter lockdown to save tourism season -sources

Turkeys cabinet will discuss adopting a tighter lockdown on Monday as President Tayyip Erdogan tries to prevent a second lost year of tourism revenues, officials said.After the last cabinet meeting two weeks ago, as coronavirus cases surged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021