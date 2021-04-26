Left Menu

Biden, Harris greet Jains on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

Happy Mahavir Jayanti, Harris said in a tweet.Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff and I join Jain communities across the US and around the world in celebrating the birth of Mahavir Swami, whose teachings inspired others to seek truth and nonviolence, she said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:02 IST
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have greeted Jains on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and said his teachings inspire us to seek truth and nonviolence. This is probably for the first time that a US President has issued a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

“(First Lady) Jill (Bien) and I send our best wishes to people of the Jain faith celebrating Mahavir Jayanti. Mahavir Swami guided others to seek truth, turn away from violence, and live in harmony with all beings. May we strive to uphold these values,” Biden tweeted on Sunday.

Mahavir was believed to have been born in the sixth century BC and was the last of the 24 'tirthankaras' of Jainism. In Jainism, a 'tirthankara' is a saviour and a spiritual teacher of the 'dharma' (righteous path). ''Happy Mahavir Jayanti,” Harris said in a tweet.

''(Second Gentlemen) Doug (Emhoff) and I join Jain communities across the US and around the world in celebrating the birth of Mahavir Swami, whose teachings inspired others to seek truth and nonviolence,” she said.

