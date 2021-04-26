UK opposition leader Starmer says Johnson must explain lockdown comments
Britain's Labour Party opposition leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Boris Johnson must explain a newspaper report that he said he would rather see bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a coronavirus third lockdown. "I was astonished to see those words," Starmer said in a pooled interview. "It's for the prime minister now to make a public statement about that.Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:42 IST
"It's for the prime minister now to make a public statement about that. If he did say those things, he's got to explain it." The government has denied Johnson ever made the comments.
