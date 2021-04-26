Left Menu

Spanish minister sent red-stained knife, follows death threats to others

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday she had received a knife covered in red stains by post, days after senior security officials and a left-wing party leader were sent death threats. The minsitry released a photo showing a small, wood-handled folding knife with a series of red stains running up the blade.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:11 IST
Spanish minister sent red-stained knife, follows death threats to others

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday she had received a knife covered in red stains by post, days after senior security officials and a left-wing party leader were sent death threats.

The minsitry released a photo showing a small, wood-handled folding knife with a series of red stains running up the blade. "This is serious...We should be concerned as I'm not a controversial person," said Maroto, a socialist who has served as minister of industry, trade and tourism since 2018.

"It gives us more strength to defend democracy... Hatred and threats will not silence us," she told reporters outside the house of parliament. Police are investigating the package, which arrived at the ministry on Friday and included a return address, she added.

The Spanish government is led by the Socialist Party (PSOE), with the far-left Unidas Podemos as its junior coalition partner. But a chorus of voices from across the political spectrum - including the far-right Vox party - condemned the threats.

Last week, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Pablo Iglesias of Unidas Podemos, and Maria Gamez, who heads the Guardia Civil police force, also received death threats in the mail. Without suggesting who might be behind the letters, Marlaska on Monday blamed a culture of political polarisation for allowing hate speech to flourish.

"We have a certain anti-democratic political discourse that we must confront forcefully," he told La Sexta television. He linked the threats to the recent vandalism of a feminist mural in Madrid and the defacement of a statue of former socialist Prime Minister Francisco Largo-Caballero.

"All this generates a belief that it is OK to discriminate... against certain groups," he said. Tension between right and left has ratcheted up in recent weeks ahead of a regional election in Madrid, where conservative incumbent Isabel Diaz Ayuso is running with the slogan "Communism or Freedom".

Iglesias, who is standing against her for Unidas Podemos, walked out of a debate on Friday after Rocio Monasterio, his opponent from Vox, questioned whether the threats were real. He had earlier posted the letter on Twitter alongside a photo of four bullets he said came in the envelope.

"Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment, your time is running out," the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish tourism minister receives red-stained knife, follows death threats to others

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday she had received a knife covered in red stains by post, days after senior security officials and a left-wing party leader were sent death threats.The ministry released a photo showing a s...

Paytm, others extend support to tackle oxygen shortage

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said Paytm Foundation will import over 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators OCs to tackle the current oxygen shortage in the country amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.The company has also launched a nationwide ...

Turks demonstrate against Biden''s Armenian genocide decision

A small group of Turkish protestors gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul Monday to protest US President Joe Bidens decision to call the Ottoman Empires mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a genocide. A f...

French restaurants to reopen in staggered manner - Macron

French restaurants will reopen in a staggered fashion and on a regional basis, depending on the extent to which the COVID-19 epidemic is brought under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. French bars and restaurants have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021