Harris to lead Biden task force promoting unions, labor organizing

Harris to lead Biden task force promoting unions, labor organizingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:54 IST
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Monday that will create a White House task force to promote unions and labor organizing, a White House official said.
The task force will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, the official, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- a White House
- Kamala Harris
- White House