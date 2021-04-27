Left Menu

Turkish leader defiant on Biden mention of Armenian genocide

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:40 IST
Turkish leader defiant on Biden mention of Armenian genocide

Turkey's president said Monday he was “highly saddened” by US President Joe Biden's decision to mark as genocide the mass deportations and massacres of Armenians in the early 20th century Ottoman Empire, calling it baseless and unjust.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Biden's decision undermined Turkish-American relations but also expressed hope they would discuss that and other issues during a first face-to-face meeting in years at the June NATO summit and “open the doors of a new period.” Otherwise, Erdogan said, Turkey would have to take necessary steps but did not elaborate.

On Saturday, Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognise the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire — the precursor of modern Turkey — as genocide.

“We believe the expressions in the statement were included with the pressure of radical Armenian and anti-Turkish groups, but this situation does not resolve the destructive effects it has on bilateral relations,” Erdogan said.

In his speech Monday, the Turkish president spoke at length about the events, that started during World War I. Erdogan said that Armenian rebels killed many defenseless Turkish civilians, since the men of military age were all away fighting.

Erdogan emphasised that historians should be studying the events and that the term “genocide” is too sensitive to be left to presidents or parliaments. He said the designation came into effect after 1948 and must be based on evidence and court decisions.

Turkey has long suggested forming a joint history commission with scholars on the matter, without result.

Erdogan said his country has ''a clear conscience and assured heart” and did not believe in a “competition of pain.” “If you call it genocide, go ahead and look in the mirror,” he added, arguing that millions suffered at the hands of European powers and the United States in recent centuries.

Earlier Monday, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul to protest Biden's decision.

A few dozen people held banners and chanted slogans. “Genocide is a lie, it's an American plan,” they said. Demonstrators also demanded an end to the American military's use of Incirlik airbase In southern Turkey, shouting: “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!” The U.S. consulate and the embassy were closed for routine visits until Wednesday after they issued a demonstration alert following Biden's announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will initiate an internal review of possible domestic violent extremism within its ranks, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday. A group of senior DHS officials will immediately begin a compreh...

‘Make or break moment’ for forests

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said we were at a make or break moment, adding that woodlands provide vital functions, including as guardians of fresh water sources and biodiversity protection. Investing in forests is key to clima...

Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Egypts drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to Chinas Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing t...

U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low

U.S. television ratings for Sundays reinvented Oscars ceremony plummeted to a new low, according to preliminary Nielsen data for a show that USA Today called a train wreck and the New York Times described as a dead room. The audience on Wal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021