Left Menu

Chad's new military rulers name civilian prime minister, opposition protests

Chad's new military rulers named a civilian politician, Albert Pahimi Padacke, as prime minister of a transitional government on Monday a week after President Idriss Deby's battlefield death, but opposition leaders quickly dismissed the appointment.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 02:43 IST
Chad's new military rulers name civilian prime minister, opposition protests

Chad's new military rulers named a civilian politician, Albert Pahimi Padacke, as prime minister of a transitional government on Monday a week after President Idriss Deby's battlefield death, but opposition leaders quickly dismissed the appointment. Padacke served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years.

A military council seized power after Deby was killed as he visited troops fighting rebels on April 19. Opposition politicians have called the military takeover a coup, and two said on Monday the army had no right to pick a premier. The transition and the wrangling around it is being closely watched in a country that is a power in central Africa and a longtime Western ally against Islamist militants across the Sahel.

The military council is headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, and has said it will oversee an 18-month transition to elections. Mahamat Idriss Deby, a general, has been declared the national president and has dissolved parliament. But the council is coming under international pressure to hand over power to civilians as soon as possible. The African Union has expressed "grave concern" about the military takeover, while France, the former colonial ruler, and some of Chad's neighbours are pushing for a civilian-military solution.

The U.S. State Department said the naming of a civilian prime minister is "potentially a positive first step in restoring civilian governance," adding that Washington is continuing to closely monitor the situation. "We would urge that this moment be taken to move the country forward in a democratic direction and that the people have an opportunity to really have a democracy, have a representative government," Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, told reporters.

Despite Padacke's appointment, the council is still likely to be the ultimate authority. Although an ally of the late Deby, Padacke ran against him several times.

He came second with 10% of the vote in an election on April 11 which was boycotted by several opposition leaders who said it was rigged. Deby - who took power in a rebellion in 1990 - was declared winner with about 79% of the vote just before he was killed. International human rights groups, who had long criticised Deby's repressive rule, have said the election campaign was marked by violence and intimidation.

"(Padacke) was prime minister under Deby and we will not accept for him to lead the transitional government," said Dinamou Daram, president of the Socialist Party Without Borders. "The junta wants to continue with the system of the old regime. We reject this way of proceeding," he told Reuters.

Yacine Abderamane, president of the opposition Reformist Party, also rejected Padacke's nomination. "It is not up to the transitional military council to designate a prime minister in this isolated manner. We want there to be talks between political parties, civil society and other actors in order to reach a consensus," he said.

A coalition of civil society groups and opposition politicians has called for a peaceful protest on Tuesday in N'Djamena to demand a return to "constitutional order". One civil society leader said he was optimistic that Padacke would be open to talks to ease political tensions.

"He is a major player who can achieve dialogue with all sides and move the political process forward toward peaceful elections," said Mahamat Digadimbaye, national coordinator for civil society and human rights associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects. The COVAX global ...

Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and robust demand from China. Sales of regulatory permits were high...

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review...

UPDATE 3-Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales.Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021