COVID-19: Nadda welcomes EC decision to ban electoral victory processions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban any kind of victory processions or celebrations after the counting of votes on May 2, owing to the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban any kind of victory processions or celebrations after the counting of votes on May 2, owing to the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the country. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that all BJP workers are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis.

"I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," he tweeted. In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes on May 2.

"In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible," EC in its order. It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Assembly election of four states -- Assam, Kerela, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory Puducherry were held in April while elections in the state of West Bengal are still continuing. The elections in West Bengal will conclude on April 29. Earlier, the Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Commission for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that the poll body was responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee slammed the poll body for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that it is the only institution responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

