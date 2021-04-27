District court judge Kamran Khan dies of COVID-19

A Delhi district court judge Kamran Khan succumbed to coronavirus late Monday night after being on the ventilator support for a week.

In his late 20s, Khan was posted as a Metropolitan Magistrate in Dwarka District Courts complex.

According to Advocate Y P Singh, President of Dwarka Court Bar Association, the judge was admitted to Venkateshwar Hospital over ten days ago and was put on ventilator when his health deteriorated a few days later.

“He was too young, too intelligent and too sincere to go so early,” the advocate rued the loss.

Singh added, “He was unmarried and a single child... Khan was transferred to Dwarka court from Saket court two months ago.” As per Bar Association Secretary Jai Singh Yadav, Khan was earlier admitted in Max hospital but was discharged. He was later rushed to another hospital after his health impaired. On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Saket Bar Association Secretary Dhir Singh Kasana had alleged that the incident was a result of negligence on the part of the government. The rise in deaths comes at a time when the national capital is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the city recorded 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)