Left Menu

Time to have a rethink on multi-phase polls, says ex-CEC T S Krishnamurthy

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:27 IST
Time to have a rethink on multi-phase polls, says ex-CEC T S Krishnamurthy

Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy has pitched for single-phase elections and substantially curtailing public campaigning time in future polls.

He said public and road rallies during elections cannot be banned but the Election Commission of India (ECI) can seriously consider substantially curtailing the time and the number of days for holding such meetings as there are now alternative methods of campaigning such as digital and social media.

According to him, holding of multi-phase elections had been justified on the ground that there would be less violence and it's easy to control law and order situation.

''(But) the (West) Bengal experience -- the ongoing Assembly elections in the State are spread over eight phases -- has taught us that even multi-phase elections do not prevent violence, hatred and personal attacks'' Krishnamurthy told PTI on Tuesday.

''We have been talking about (debate) simultaneous elections (in the country'', he said.

''I would rather prefer simultaneous elections on one day in each State''.

But Krishnamurthy also said single-phase elections may not be possible in some places but at least they have to be brought down to 2-3 phases.

He recalled that the 2004 General elections were conducted -- when he was the CEC -- within four phases, except in Jammu and Kashmir, where it was five-phased one.

But, time has now come to seriously examine if multi- phase elections served their purpose.

''It (multi-phase elections) does not produce results in a country of so much diversity and so much of conflicts in social conditions'', Krishnamurthy felt.

''We must think of some method of reducing the number of phases -- preferably single phase of elections.

But, it would require extraordinary deployment of paramilitary forces and so on. If necessary, we have to send them in'', he said.

Asked to comment on EC drawing flak in some quarters over political parties failing to ensure COVID-19 protocol during Assembly election campaign in some States, he said its role is limited to conduct of polls.

Krishnamurthy said if there is any action to be taken, it's the state government which has to file an FIR against those who did not wear masks and those who did not observe social distancing during campaign rallies.

The Election Commission does not take over the entire administration of State during election time and it's only in relation to conduct of polls.

''If a violation has taken place, it's the police which has to file an FIR against the concerned person'', he pointed out.

''The Election Commission does not have the powers to prosecute anybody; it does not have the powers to even punish anybody''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...

Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

President Joe Bidens first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump.T...

Poland closer to EU recovery plan approval as Left says proposals accepted

Polands opposition Left block said on Tuesday that the government had accepted its proposals for how money from the European Unions COVID-19 recovery fund should be spent, bringing Polish approval for the plan a step closer. Opposition part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021