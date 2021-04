Sindhi Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir passes away

Sindhi Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir of Jaisalmer died at a Jodhpur hospital, family sources said on Tuesday.

Fakir, also a Congress leader, was ill for some time and died late on Monday night. He was buried on Tuesday at his ancestral Jhabra village in Jaisalmer.

His son Shale Mohammad is the Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others expressed grief over the demise of Fakir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)