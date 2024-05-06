Amethi Office Incident Reflects BJP's Desperation Amid Impending Defeat: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan former chief minister Ashok Gehlot Monday condemned the alleged vandalism in the Congress office in Amethi, saying such incidents are a clear proof of the BJP's panic over its defeat.

''The vandalism at the Congress office in Amethi is condemnable. Such incidents are a clear proof of the BJP's panic over its defeat. The Uttar Pradesh Police should ensure strict action against the accused involved in this incident,'' Gehlot wrote on 'X'.

The Congress leader further wrote, ''Such incidents will further increase the victory margin of popular Congress candidate K L Sharma in Amethi.'' A case of alleged vandalism of vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi has been reported. The Congress has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident.

The Congress Monday appointed Gehlot as the senior party observer for the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

