Left Menu

Two dead, 27 hurt as Chad protesters demand civilian rule

At least two people were killed and 27 injured in Chad on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took control following President Idriss Deby's death last week.

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:02 IST
Two dead, 27 hurt as Chad protesters demand civilian rule
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were killed and 27 injured in Chad on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took control following President Idriss Deby's death last week. Tensions have risen in Chad following Deby's death and the military transition is struggling to win over a population exhausted by 30 years of monolithic, autocratic rule.

A health official at a hospital in the capital N'Djamena, who requested anonymity, confirmed the death of a man in his 20s who was brought into the emergency ward along with 27 other people injured during Tuesday's protests. Witnesses also reported the death of another protester in Moundou, Chad's second-largest city.

A spokesman for the ruling military council said security forces were attempting to contain the protesters while limiting material damage. The military council seized power after Deby was killed as he visited troops fighting rebels on April 19.

Some opposition politicians have called the military takeover a coup and asked supporters to protest, even as the army appointed a civilian politician, Albert Pahimi Padacke, as prime minister of a transitional government on Monday. The military council banned protests in a statement on Monday evening, saying no demonstrations that could lead to disorder were allowed while the country was still in mourning.

'NO MONARCHY' Headed by Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby, who was declared president, the military council has said it will oversee an 18-month transition to elections.

"We do not want our country to become a monarchy," said 34-year-old protester Mbaidiguim Marabel. "The military must return to the barracks to make way for a civilian transition." Trucks loaded with soldiers were seen patrolling the streets around central N'Djamena.

"The police came, they fired tear gas. But we are not scared," said Timothy Betouge, age 70. Police responded with tear gas as protesters burned tires in several neighborhoods of N'Djamena early on Tuesday. A Reuters witness said firefighters struggled to contain a blaze that was large enough to be seen from far away.

The council is coming under international pressure to hand over power to civilians as soon as possible. The African Union has expressed "grave concern" about the military takeover, while France, the former colonial ruler, and some of Chad's neighbors are pushing for a civilian-military solution. The anti-French sentiment was running high among the protesters, who blamed France for having backed the Deby regime against the will of the people. Posts on social media showed protesters burning a French flag.

Reuters reporters in N'Djamena were repeatedly berated by protesters who assumed they were French and told them to "go back to France". The reporters saw businesses with French connections, such as a Total fuel station, being targeted by protesters. Deby's death came as Chad's military battles an insurrection by Libya-based rebels known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). The rebels came as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from N'Djamena before being pushed back by the army.

Chad's military council rejected an offer from the rebels for peace talks on Sunday, calling them "outlaws" who needed to be tracked down and arrested for their role in Deby's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Premiership agrees to release Lions players before warm-up game with Japan

Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the British Irish Lions to release its players at the end of their domestic commitments and before their warm-up game against Japan.The match against Japan on Jun...

Olympics-Britain to send 'strongest ever' swimming team to Tokyo

Britain will send its strongest ever swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after announcing an initial squad of 28 on Tuesday, officials said. Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is the standout...

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious variant

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.Travellers coming from India or those with travel his...

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.As there are no direct flights fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021