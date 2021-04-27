Left Menu

Cong forms two committees to monitor COVID-19 situation in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:33 IST
Cong forms two committees to monitor COVID-19 situation in J-K

The Congress's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday announced setting up of two separate committees to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory and report directly to the party high command on a daily basis, a party spokesperson said.

The committees were constituted at an emergency meeting chaired by the state Congress Committee president G A Mir here to review the prevailing situation amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He said former minister Raman Bhalla will head the four-member committee constituted for the Jammu region, while former minister Taj Mohiuddin was appointed as the chairman of the four-member committee constituted for the Kashmir division.

''Both the committees will monitor the COVID-19 situation in their divisions and report to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on a daily basis,'' he said.

The spokesman said the other members of the committees include former MLA Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawney and Ravinder Sharma (for Jammu) and former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat, General Secretary S S Channi and Abdul Gani Khan (for Kashmir).

The meeting expressed grave concern over the worsening coronavirus situation in the Union Territory as well as in the rest of the country and blamed the central government for its ''mishandling and failure'' to take timely steps to create necessary health facilities to minimise the loss of lives.

''India is in the worst situation in the entire world mainly due to the failure of the government to act timely to prevent the spread of the fatal disease and to create necessary infrastructure and required health facilities in time for the second wave of the pandemic,'' the party said in a statement.

It alleged that the BJP government was more concerned about the elections in different states than the lives of the people.

''The Modi government woke up just a couple of days ago when the situation went out of control and it has been taking steps to create those facilities like oxygen which should have been in place much before the second wave,'' the release said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, it said 264 people succumbed to the pandemic this year including 153 this month alone.

The Congress also took a dig at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the ongoing strike by transporters and said ''the public transport is off the roads causing unbearable loss and avoidable hardship to the common people.'' The private transporters have been on the strike across Jammu region since April 21 in support of their demand for 50 per cent hike in passenger fare after the government capped the seating limit to 50 per cent as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...

France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it stands

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Unions key challenge now is to implement the European recovery plan as it stands.At a new conference with his German counterpart he also said that comparisons between the US and ...

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021