COVID-19: Rajasthan BJP MLAs to donate one-month salary to CM's Relief Fund

COVID-19: Rajasthan BJP MLAs to donate one-month salary to CM's Relief FundPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:26 IST
BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a contribution to the fight against the second wave of the coronavirus in the state.
''After discussion with the leaders of the party, it was decided that BJP MLAs will give one-month salary to CM Relief Fund as a contribution at the time of the coronavirus crisis,'' Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria said on Tuesday.
He said the amount will be given as soon as possible in accordance with the decision of the party.
The BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
