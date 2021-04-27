Mexican president to thank Cuba's Diaz-Canel for coronavirus medics on phonecall

Mexican president to thank Cuba's Diaz-Canel for coronavirus medics on phonecallReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:30 IST
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would on Tuesday speak with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to express his appreciation to Cuba for sending around 1,000 health workers to help Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.
"For this gesture of solidarity I will speak to the president of Cuba in a moment...to express our appreciation for their generosity," Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Cuban
- Cuba
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Miguel DÃaz-Canel
ALSO READ
Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement
Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement
White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders
Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops along borders -White House official
Mexico doubles migrant detentions with troop surge, White House says